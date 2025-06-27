New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has acknowledged that Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has complied with its earlier directives on aircraft noise monitoring and public disclosure at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and accordingly disposed off the matter.

These directions stemmed from a petition citing excessive nighttime noise and insufficient data transparency.

In a recent order, the bench--comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and A Senthil Vel (Expert Member)--reviewed DIAL's compliance status and acknowledged that the airport authority had met the Tribunal's directives.

A report submitted by DIAL confirmed that daily aircraft noise levels are now being published on its official website. This data, collected through Noise Monitoring Terminals installed along the runways' approach and departure paths, is readily accessible to the public via the Corporate Sustainability section of the airport's website.

DIAL further assured the Tribunal that it would maintain regular monthly updates containing daily data, in accordance with the mandate.

The airport operator also reiterated its commitment to staying within the permissible aircraft noise limits outlined in the relevant government notification. Noise data for March 2024, including daily figures, has already been uploaded for public review.

Addressing concerns about the overuse of runway 29/11 and its potential impact on local residents, the Tribunal noted that no specific directions had been issued in earlier proceedings. As such, no further action was warranted. With DIAL demonstrating full compliance, the Tribunal deemed additional orders unnecessary at this time. (ANI)

