Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to prepare a time-bound action plan and to issue directions for the scientific handling of waste against damage to the environment in Mumbai city near the coastal road.

The Tribunal directions have come on September 28, 2022, while hearing a plea seeking direction for remedial action against damage to the environment in Mumbai city near the coastal road at Wadala to Mahul, close to Chembur to CST freeway by adding debris on the salt pan, making an island out of it and encroaching the same, affecting the mangroves which are important for Mumbai city.

Unauthorized structures are against CRZ Regulations issued under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, stated the plea.

Earlier, Tribunal had sought a factual and action-taken report from a six-member joint Committee of Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), CPCB, State Pollution Control Board, SEIAA, Maharashtra, BMC, and the concerned District Magistrate.

The Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, the report shows that there have been unchecked violations by way of encroachments, construction of bunds, other illegal constructions, and dumping of debris in violation of environmental norms and to the detriment of the environment, particularly mangroves. However, the Committee has not indicated the violators of CRZ Notification and also not mentioned the action taken or proposed against such violators.

The bench further said, the recommendations in the report to remove unauthorized dumping of waste, remove illegal encroachments, and restorative areas have to be accepted. MCZMA has to prepare a time-bound action plan with budgetary support in the matter and has to issue directions for the scientific handling of waste.

The Salt Commissioner, Mumbai has also to take necessary action in the matter. This needs to be overseen by the Principal Secretary, Environment. The NCZMA and Principal Secretary, Environment, Maharashtra may file action taken reports after coordinating with concerned authorities, particularly giving progress in encroachments removed, waste collected, etc, NGT said. (ANI)

