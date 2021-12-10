New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal directed Tamil Nadu to file an Action Taken Report on the steps taken by the state government to control air pollution in Chennai city and its agglomeration area.

A bench headed by Tribunal's Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on December 6 directed the Principal Secretary, Transport, Government of Tamil Nadu, in coordination with other concerned authorities, to positively prepare the necessary action plan at the earliest, if not already done and file the same before the Tribunal before the next date.

"Data of air quality and laid down air quality norms are well known. There is no dearth of expertise for handling the subject in the State administration. What is required is taking an informed responsible decision in the larger interest of public health and enforcing the laid down air quality standards," said Tribunal.

The bench also noted that "the Tribunal has dealt with the issue of air pollution in the context of the adequacy of clean air programme of the Central Government for 124 'non-attainment cities' where air quality exceeds standards, based on the data compiled by the CPCB. The Tribunal directed the constitution of Air Quality Monitoring Committees (AQMCs) in all the States, including the State of Tamil Nadu, to prepare action plans to remedy the situation. The AQMC for Tamil Nadu can be consulted for an action plan of Chennai city and its agglomeration area."

The NGT direction came in a matter filed by petitioner L.G. Sahadevan, seeking remedial action for control of air pollution in Chennai city and its agglomeration area. The plea stated that air quality in Chennai city is degraded due to the increasing number of vehicles and population.

"One of the major sources of air pollution is vehicular emissions," reads the petition.

Petitioner had also sought remedial action on the pattern of order of Supreme Court in M.C. Mehta case, including for conversion of public vehicles to CNG, phasing out old diesel/petrol vehicles etc. (ANI)

