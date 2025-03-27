New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu for not filing their replies over the presence of arsenic and fluoride in their groundwater beyond permissible limits.

The panel was hearing the case after taking suo motu cognisance of a news report on the presence of arsenic and fluoride beyond permissible limits in groundwater in some pockets of various states and UTs.

The report said arsenic was detected in groundwater in parts of 230 districts across 25 states whereas fluoride was found in some pockets of 469 districts in 27 states.

In its order dated March 17, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that Gujarat and Daman and Diu had "completely disregarded" and failed to comply with the directions to file their responses.

"More than two years have passed after the issuance of notice in the matter, but the response by the state of Gujarat and UT of Daman & Diu have not been filed despite repeated opportunities," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.

The NGT added, "In the above circumstances, we have no option but to impose a cost of Rs 50,000 each upon the principal secretary environment, state of Gujarat and UT of Daman & Diu."

Posting the matter on July 16, the tribunal granted four weeks to the state and the UT for filing of replies.

