India News | NGT Set to Resume Functioning from Tuesday

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday said it is set to resume its functioning from May 26, after one corona positive case came to light at its workplace.

In a statement issued by Registrar General Ashu Garg, the Tribunal said that after one corona positive case at NGT workplace came to light last week, the NGT has followed the necessary protocols.

The NGT's Principal Bench premises were sanitized and high-risk exposure contacts were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days, while the low-risk exposure contacts were directed to closely monitor their health and to follow all applicable protocols.

The NGT also asked its entire staff to strictly follow all protocols, guidelines, instructions, advisories, directions, etc. issued by the Government from time to time.

"The staff coming to the office shall continue to get themselves thermally scanned at the entry gate, wear face-masks throughout, wash/sanitize hands frequently and maintain social distancing strictly," the circular said.

"In case any staff member is unable to physically attend office on the ground of Corona-related health/risk issues, intimation about the same be immediately given to their section-heads and Administration Section of the Office (through email) as well as the concerned health authorities, wherever applicable, as per the extant protocols. All regular updates about their health be sent to the Office and health authorities for proper verification, monitoring, contact tracing and follow up," it added.

It has warned that no laxity or negligence in this regard be shown by any such staff member for his own safety and that of his family, neighbourhood, and staff at the workplace and asked section-heads to remain in touch with the staff working under them and shall modify the duty rosters in such manner that staff falling in 'safe' and 'low-risk' categories is physically called to the office initially and the staff members in 'high-risk' and 'moderate-risk' categories are duly accommodated and physically called subsequent to their coming out of these categories while making endeavour for 50 per cent physical attendance as per earlier instructions to the extent possible. (ANI)

