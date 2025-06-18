New Delhi [India], June 18(ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the alarming degradation of a lake near Perumal Koil Street in Chennai's Velachery area.

The report, which brought widespread attention to the lake's severe pollution--laden with sewage, algae, and waste--has prompted the Tribunal to demand accountability from the relevant authorities.

Located off Velachery's 100-feet road, the lake has deteriorated into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, emanating an overwhelming stench that has significantly disrupted the lives of over 50 nearby households.

The visibly contaminated water body, layered with waste and algae, poses a substantial risk to both environmental and public health.

Residents blame the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) for the lake's worsening condition, alleging that sewage pipelines laid within the lake are continuously releasing untreated wastewater into it.

Their concerns were reinforced by a civic worker who reportedly identified four pipes discharging raw sewage directly into the water during a routine garbage-clearing operation.

Officials, however, have partially attributed the pollution to encroachments around the lake, citing space constraints that hinder maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the NGT has invoked environmental protection laws and issued notices to relevant departments, including Metrowater and municipal authorities.

The Southern Bench of the Tribunal, based in Chennai, has scheduled a hearing on August 7, 2025. (ANI)

