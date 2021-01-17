New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal is scheduled to take cognizance of the ammonia gas leak incident at IFFCO plant at Phulpur near Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

A bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel and Justice Sheo Kumar Singh had taken note of a Hindi newspaper report dated December 24, 2020.

Two officials of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) had died and its 16 other employees were injured in a major ammonia gas leak at the fertiliser major's plant at Phulpur.

The gas leakage that took place on December 22 at around 10:30 pm, however, was restricted and stopped in a short time, the fertiliser cooperative major had said in a statement.

IFFCO Deputy Manager Abhay Nandan and Assistant Manager V P Singh died in the incident. Out of the 16 injured IFFCO employees, including three contract labourers, two have been discharged, while 14 others are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, it said.

IFFCO said the accident took place as tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump suddenly broke and got detached leading to heavy ammonia leakage. Following the leakage, IFFCO ordered a technical investigation into the cause of the gas leakage, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an administrative probe into the incident.

Taking note of the accident, Adityanath had also ordered a probe into the incident while announcing a financial help of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of those who died in the incident.

