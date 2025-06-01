New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): To evaluate progress of various National Highway Projects in Kerala and to have an in-depth review, National Highways Authority of India Chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav arrived in the State on Sunday, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in an official statement.

He led a comprehensive inspection of project stretches in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, focusing on structurally sensitive areas and zones prone to drainage issues and water-related vulnerabilities leading to quality construction and enhancing public convenience.

Also Read | Delhi: Live Heart Transported From Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital to Fortis Escorts Hospital in 19 Minutes via Green Corridor; Saves 49-Year-Old Patient.

The inspection also covered key locations such as Enchakkal, Kazhakuttom, Chembakamangalam, Kottayam, and Mevaram. These sites include vertical high-cut sections and areas requiring urgent evaluation of stability and water flow management. The Chairman was accompanied by technical experts from the concessionaire, Independent Engineer, Project Director of Thiruvananthapuram and NHAI Regional Officer, Kerala.

To comprehensively assess the progress on various National Highway projects in the state, a high-level review meeting has been scheduled. This meeting will include all NHAI Project Directors, concessionaires, consultants, and contractors involved in the implementation of National Highway projects across Kerala. Key discussion points will include expediting project timelines, enhancing construction quality, strengthening monitoring mechanisms, and minimizing public inconvenience.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

The NHAI Chairman will also meet the Chief Secretary of Kerala to address critical challenges affecting National Highway development. The meeting will focus on resolving systemic bottlenecks, improving coordination between agencies, and planning strategic interventions for smoother execution of current and future projects.

NHAI is committed to create a world class National Highway network in the country and is going all out to ensure quality construction and seamless travel experience for National Highway users. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)