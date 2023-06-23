New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an Advisory to the Centre, States, and Union Territory Administrations to mitigate deliberate self-harm and suicide attempts by prisoners in judicial custody, the commission said in a release on Friday, said a statement on

The Commission has observed that most of the unnatural deaths of prisoners occur due to suicide. Therefore, besides focusing on their mental well-being to stop suicides, the Commission has emphasized that the barracks as well as the toilets should be kept free of objects because most suicides take place there. Objects which can be used for hanging, for eg. Iron Rods, Grills, Fans, Hooks or similar objects must be removed, added the statement.

Encouraging visits by the family members of the prisoners and their telephonic communications with them is another important recommendation given by the NHRC.

NHRC Secretary General Devendra Kumar Singh wrote to all the Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bureau of Police Research and Development, and all Director General Prisons to implement the following recommendations and has sought Action Taken Report (ATR) within three months.

The Advisory has focused on eleven key areas for action by the Centre, States, and UT Administrations which include filing up the vacancies and augmenting the staff strength, Training Prison staff and prisoners, screening their mental health at the admission stage, Supervision and monitoring at-risk prisoners, creating a collaborative framework for mitigation, issue of addiction among prisoners, Compliance with the relevant statutory provision, prison housekeeping, strengthening visitor system and improving prison architecture and its environment.

According to the NHRC release, the list of some more recommendations is as below.

- Abrasive and corrosive chemicals, such as phenyls, acids, etc., used for cleaning toilets and surfaces, to be beyond the reach of prisoners.

- Tools used for building maintenance, such as ropes, glass, wooden ladders, pipes, etc., are to be kept in the safe custody of the concerned Prison staff.

- Regular check and vigil on bed sheets and blankets of inmates be exercised to ensure that these are not used to make ropes, etc to attempt suicide.

- The place or area in Prison prone to such acts be identified and corrective actions, including installations of CCTVs, be ensured.

- Mental health screening be included in the initial health screening report of every prisoner.

- Existing vacancies of Prison staff should be filled up particularly those of Prison Welfare Officers, Probation Officers, Psychologists, and Medical Staff and the strength should be suitably augmented to include Mental Health professionals.

- A component of mental health literacy must be included in the basic training of Prison staff with periodical refresher courses.

- Selected Prison staff in each Prison barrack be trained in providing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation & First Aid (CPR), particularly for handling attempted hanging, bleeding through self-inflicted cuts, or ingesting toxic substances.

- Regular observation by Prison staff and assignment of a prisoner 'buddy', trained in psychological first aid.

- Adequate number of telephones for contact with friends or family of the prisoner to be ensured in accordance with relevant regulations.

- Family members of the at-risk inmates must be contacted to give them the required assurance, counselling, and mental support; their visits should be encouraged to provide emotional support to the prisoners.

- Gatekeeper Model: (devised by the World Health Organization, WHO), to strengthen mental health care in Prisons and be implemented for training of carefully selected inmates to identify prisoners at risk of suicide.

- Measures to tackle the issue of addiction among prisoners be undertaken by regular visits of mental health care professionals and de-addition experts.

- Prisoners must be provided with life-skill-based education and activities like yoga, sports, crafts, drama, music, dance, and suitable spiritual and optional religious instructions to channel their energies positively and occupy their time. This can be done with the help of reputed NGOs if required.

- The facilities for up-skilling, vocational guidance, and means for financial independence to be increased. Long terms skilled prisoners may be linked with government schemes for entrepreneurship. (ANI)

