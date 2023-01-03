New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi government and the city's police chief over reports that a man and his son fell in an open sewer at Rohini recently, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly happened as the lid of the sewer was missing, perhaps stolen by drug addicts, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a father and son fell in an open sewer at Rohini's Sector-31 in Delhi about two days ago, it said.

While the father was pulled out and admitted to a hospital, the search for the missing eight-year-old child was on by the fire-brigade team, the rights panel said.

The Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the commissioner of police, Delhi, seeking a detailed report, including the present status of the rescue operation, the status of investigation, medical treatment of the father and compensation granted to the aggrieved family, it said.

The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the "delinquent officers, responsible for the tragic incident," the statement said.

The Commission has observed that the police and local civic authorities need to be extra careful and vigilant to check that anti-social elements do not steal manhole lids and grills in the area. Hence, it would like to know from both authorities about the steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue, the statement said.

The NHRC has noted that in a similar kind of incident in Rohini's sector-16 on March 29, 2022, four persons had died after falling into a sewer line. It had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and called for reports from the authorities, it added.

