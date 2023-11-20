New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The NHRC has sent notices to the Delhi government and the city's police chief over a report that two juveniles lodged in a child protection home in the Mukherjee Nagar area were subjected to "sexual abuse" by fellow inmates, officials said on Monday.

Reportedly, they were issued death threats if they reported the matter to any authority, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which stated that two juveniles lodged in a child protection home in the Mukherjee Nagar area were subjected to sexual abuse by fellow inmates, it said.

The NHRC has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern. The reported incident apparently indicates that the authorities, who are the lawful guardians of the inmates in their custody, have "failed to protect the juveniles", the statement said.

Accordingly, the commission has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the police commissioner, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said.

The report should include the action taken against the officers concerned and the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to the media report, one of the victims, despite the threats informed one of the officers of the home, regarding the alleged crime. During investigation, another juvenile, aged 15, lodged in the shelter home also came forward and reported that he was being sexually abused inside the home, it said.

