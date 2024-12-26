New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Kerala government and the state's police chief over reports that that there is allegedly an "alarming increase in suicides" among tribals settled in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram district with about 23 deaths reported this year itself.

"Reportedly, as per rough estimates, around 138 happened mostly in Peringammala Panchayat in the district between 2011-2022. Now after two years of relative calm, the string of suicides has returned to haunt the tribal settlements in the district," the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The rights panel said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that there is an alarming increase in suicides" among people from tribal community settled in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala with about 23 deaths reported in 2024 itself, it said.

According to the media report carried on December 25, a majority of those who ended their life belonged to the 20-30 age group. The media reports have quoted several instances of such suicides, the NHRC said.

"Reportedly, according to their families and tribal activists, tremendous stress due to extreme social scenarios coupled with pressure and harassment due to marriages and relationships outside the community, along with burgeoning liquor and sex rackets, contribute to these suicides," it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, indicate a "serious issue" relating to the right to life and the social, economic and cultural rights of the persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes residing in the particular region in Kerala.

"Suicides by young people belonging to a vulnerable section of society is indeed an issue relating to violation of human rights which requires immediate attention of the government agencies. The state is duty-bound to ensure the safety and security of every citizen under its jurisdiction," the NHRC said in its statement.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Kerala, seeking a detailed report, the rights panel said.

"The comprehensive report is expected to include the status of the FIRs registered in the issues as well as the arrest of the perpetrators. The Commission would also like to know the status of compensation, if any provided to the next of kin of the deceased persons. The state government is also expected to inform about the steps taken/proposed to ensure such incidents do not recur. The response from the authorities is expected within two weeks," it said.

