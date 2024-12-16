New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The NHRC on Monday said it has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government and police over reports that a five-year-old boy died after being trapped in a 150-ft-deep borewell for nearly 56 hours in Dausa district.

The boy fell into the borewell while playing in a field on December 9.

"The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a five-year-old boy died on December 11 after being trapped in a 150-ft-deep borewell for nearly 56 hours in Dausa district of Rajasthan," the rights panel said in a statement.

"The commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights. It seems that the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Centre are not being followed by authorities to prevent such unfortunate incidents/fatal accidents of small children falling into open/abandoned borewells and tube wells.

"This apparent negligence not only amounts to dereliction of duty on their part but (is) also tantamount to violation of people's right to life," it added.

Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notices to Rajasthan's chief secretary and director general of police, seeking a detailed report in the matter within two weeks, the statement said.

The report, the commission said, should include the status of the FIR registered in the reported matter, action taken against public authorities responsible and compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased.

According to the media report carried on December 12, the minor was pulled out of the borewell with a rope in an unconscious state. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the statement said.

