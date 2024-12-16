Mumbai, December 16: In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, a nomadic girl who was allegedly bitten by a snake died after she was denied an ambulance for not having an Aadhaar card. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday night, December 14, in Telangana's Vikarabad district. The deceased girl has been identified as Budaga Jangam Sangeeta (17).

According to a report in ETV Bharat, the teenager belongs to a nomadic family in Daultabad Mandal. During the preliminary investigation, cops also found that the Sangeet'a specially abled mother, Rangammalu, lives by begging and doing manual labour in an old building in the village. The incident took place at around 10 PM on Saturday when Sangeeta put her hand on the adjacent wall. Vikarabad Food Poisoning: 30 Students of Tandur Tribal Welfare Hostel in Telangana Hospitalised After Complaining of Worms in Food They Consumed (Watch Video).

It is learned that a snake allegedly bit Sangeeta, thereby causing her extreme pain. Post this, Sangeeta's mother called the 108 ambulance helpline with the help of her neighbours. Following this, the ambulance arrived at 10.30 PM. The victim was rushed to Kodangal Government Hospital from where doctors referred her to the Tandoor Hospital for specialised treatment.

After this, the teenager was referred to a Tertiary care hospital in Hyderabad. At this time, Sangeeta's mother, Rangammalu, called another ambulance, which arrived about an hour later; however, the 108 staff allegedly refused to admit Sangeeta to a hospital in Hyderabad without an Aadhaar card. As Sangeet's mother pleaded with the staff to take her daughter to the hospital, the victim succumbed as her condition worsened. Telangana: Mentally Unstable Man Steals Ambulance, Apprehended by Police After 100 KM Chase in Nalgonda District.

Meanwhile, the deceased's mother has blamed the ambulance crew for her daughter's death.

