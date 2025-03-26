New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The NHRC on Tuesday said it has issued a notice to the police chief of Tamil Nadu and the collector of Tirunelveli district over reports that a retired sub-inspector of police was murdered in broad daylight by a group of four persons.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the incident.

"Reportedly, the victim was an activist fighting legal cases against the encroachment of Waqf land in the area and had been receiving death threats from some people. He had also alleged that the police was not taking proper action against them as it was hand-in-glove with them," the rights panel said in a statement.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious violation of the human rights of the victim.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the director general of police of Tamil Nadu and the district collector, Tirunelveli, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the statement said.

According to the media report, the family of the deceased has alleged that "police inaction and gross negligence" led to his murder.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a class 11 student, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, was allegedly assaulted by some boys from an upper caste, from his locality in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim student. Therefore, it has issued notices to the director general of police, and the district collector of Thoothukudi, seeking detailed report within four weeks.

Reportedly, the incident happened when the victim onboard a bus was travelling to appear for his exam. He was dragged out of the bus by the perpetrators and "assaulted with a sickle, severing his fingers from his left hand". Reportedly, the father of the victim who tried to intervene was, also allegedly assaulted, it said.

According to the media report, carried on March 12, after the attack, the perpetrators "managed to escape" and the boy was rushed to the hospital from where he was admitted to the Tirunelveli government hospital. After a seven-hour-long surgery, a team of doctors managed to re-attach his fingers, the statement said. KND

