New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over the deaths of people in a fire at an "illegal" candle-making factory in Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the commission said it is "necessary for the local administration to fix the responsibility of the concerned officer and start departmental or criminal proceedings against them, immediately to ensure justice to the victims and their families."

According to a statement, the commission has issued notices to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

They have been asked to state the action taken against the factory owner and the delinquent officers, officials, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and relief or rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved by the state, according to the statement.

Eight people were killed after an explosion brought down the roof and gutted the factory, located in Modinagar's Bakhrwa village, district officials earlier said.

The factory had stockpiled highly inflammable material used in small quantities to make special candles generally used for decorating birthday cakes, officials said.

