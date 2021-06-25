Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) NHRC officials arrived in West Bengal on Thursday to probe complaints of post-poll violence, and visited some areas, police said.

However, the seven-member committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), constituted in accordance with the Calcutta High Court's orders, is yet to arrive. The panel is headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain.

Two NHRC teams, comprising DIG-level officers and junior officials, arrived in Kolkata and Siliguri. These officials will be assisting the NHRC panel, a senior police officer said.

"The committee members are yet to arrive. DIG-level officers and some junior officials have reached. But as far as we know, the visit to affected areas will begin only after the committee members arrive," he said.

A team headed by a DIG-level officer visited Haroa police station and Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district, sources said.

The NHRC, however, remained tight-lipped about the visit.

