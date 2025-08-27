New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the death of a Zimbabwean student who was assaulted in Punjab. The student, identified as Ziweya Leeroy, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Bathinda on August 21, 2025.

According to a statement from the NHRC, the victim was pursuing graduation at Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo town. According to reports, Leeroy was allegedly attacked on August 13, 2025, following an altercation with a security guard at the university.

Police said Leeroy was assaulted by the guard, identified as Dilpreet Singh, along with eight others. He had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bathinda but died on August 21, 2025. An FIR has been registered in the case.

Taking note of the incident, the NHRC observed that the reported facts, if true, raise serious concerns regarding the violation of human rights and the safety of foreign students studying in India.

According to the statement, it has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Punjab and the Registrar, Guru Kashi University, Bathinda, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Accordingly, the Commission has examined the contents of the news report; if true, it raises serious concerns about potential human rights violations.

According to the media report carried on 21st August, 2025, the victim had an altercation with one security guard a day before he was assaulted by him and his accomplices on 13th August, 2025. An FIR has been registered in the matter, the NHRC added. (ANI)

