New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of reports regarding the fatal shooting of journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan near his residence in Luhari village, Jhajjar district, Haryana.

According to media sources, the journalist, Chauhan, associated with an online news portal, was shot by unidentified assailants while on an evening walk near his residence in Luhari village on May 18. He was rushed to multiple hospitals but succumbed to his injuries.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack, and local villagers initially rushed Chauhan to a nearby hospital before he was referred to another medical facility in Gurugram.

Considering the gravity of the incident, the Commission has expressed concerns over potential human rights violations. It has accordingly issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, including the latest updates on the investigation. (ANI)

