New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the death of one worker and serious injuries to three others while cleaning a sewer in Northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar on the night of September 16.

According to officials, the incident took place around 11:30 pm near Harihar Apartments in Ashok Vihar Phase-II. Four men engaged in sewer cleaning fell unconscious inside.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Science Teacher of Private School Dies by Suicide After Being Harassed by 2 Male Colleagues for Past 6 Months in Telangana.

They were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where one of them, Arvind (40), a resident of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was declared brought dead.

The others, Sonu and Narayana, also from Kasganj, and Naresh from Bihar, remain in the ICU in critical condition.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Surprise Checks at Schools Find Cigarettes, Alcohol, Condoms and Pornographic Novels in Students' Bags; Some Parents Even Comfortable With Adult Books.

Police said the men were working for a private construction company that has been carrying out sewer operations in the area for several days. Preliminary accounts from co-workers allege that the victims were sent inside without any safety gear. The company manager is being questioned.

Taking note of the incident, the Commission observed that, despite repeated directions of the Supreme Court and NHRC advisories to ensure the safety of sanitation workers, such tragic cases continue to occur. It described the report as raising "serious concerns of human rights violations."

The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Municipal Commissioner, and the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to cover the status of the investigation, the medical condition of the injured workers, and details of compensation provided to the deceased's family and the injured. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)