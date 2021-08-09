New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will organise a meeting to discuss the status of 'Right to Food and Nutrition' in the country on August 10.

The meeting will be chaired by Rajiv Jain, a member of NHRC.

As per an official statement from NHRC, the aim of the meeting is to discuss the status of nutrition of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, "One Nation One Ration Card Scheme's" implementation, challenges and way forward in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The core group members of the Commission on the subject, related stakeholders, and senior officers of the Commission will participate in the meeting tomorrow. (ANI)

