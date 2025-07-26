Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India is going to hold 'Open Hearing & Camp Sitting' at Hyderabad from July 28 to July 29, 2025, to hear 109 alleged cases of human rights violations in Telangana to expedite justice to the victims, as per the press release by NHRC.

The NHRC Chairperson, Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Members, Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani will hear the cases in the presence of the complainants and the concerned State officers at the MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on July 28, from 10 am. NHRC, India Secretary General, Bharat Lal; Director General (Investigation), RP Meena, Registrar (Law), Joginder Singh and other senior officers will also be present.

The press release stated that the cases to be taken up during the hearing include alleged abuse of power by the police personnel, denial of benefits under various social welfare schemes of government, irregularities in jails, alleged negligence in protecting the human rights of people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), rights of the students studying in various schools across the State, rights of the women including health issues faced by them especially the pregnant women and lactating mothers, and trafficking, among others.

The following day, on July 29, the Commission will interact with senior officers of the State Government at 11:00 a.m. to sensitise them on various human rights issues and the importance of expeditious justice for victims of human rights violations.

The Commission will also review the proactive actions taken by the Telangana government and its agencies in response to its various advisories aimed at promoting the welfare of different sections of society, as stated in the press release.

Thereafter, the Commission will meet with representatives of civil society organisations, NGOs, and Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) at 2 pm to understand the human rights issues concerning the State. This meeting will be followed by a media briefing at 3:30 pm regarding the outcome of the camp sitting, aimed at disseminating information on human rights issues in the State and the actions taken by the NHRC to a wider audience.

The NHRC, India has been holding camp sittings from time-to-time in various states since 2007 to provide on-the-spot speedy justice to the victims of human rights violations. Last week, it held a very productive 'Open Hearing and Camp Sitting' in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Earlier, it has held 'Camp Sittings' in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, the press release further adds. (ANI)

