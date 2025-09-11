New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited signed an agreement today with Larsen & Toubro Limited for Design, Supply and Construction of Track and Track-related Works, including Testing and Commissioning for Double Line High Speed Railway in the state of Maharashtra.

According to the release, totalling about 157 route km alignment, the complete alignment between Mumbai Bullet Train station and Zaroli village at the Maharashtra-Gujarat border also includes the track works for four (04) stations and a rolling stock depot at Thane.

Also Read | Is Modi Government Giving Free Recharge, Laptops and Solar Atta Chakki? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Schemes.

Work on track construction in Gujarat (under packages T-2 & T-3) is progressing rapidly on more than 200 km of viaduct. All three track construction work-related packages have been awarded to Indian companies, thus increasing India's overall expertise and know-how in high-speed rail track construction technology, as stated in the release.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that the ballast-less slab track system, as used in Japan's HSR (Shinkansen), is being used for India's first HSR project (MAHSR). This track system consists of four main components, viz: RC Track Bed, Cement Asphalt Mortar (CAM), Pre-cast Track Slab and Rails with Fasteners.

Also Read | Punjab: Intel-Led Operation, Amritsar Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module; 6 Arrested, INR 5.75 Seized (See Pic and Video).

Under an MOU with NHSRCL, the Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS) has conducted comprehensive training and certification programs for Indian engineers, work leaders, supervisors, and technicians.

Covering 15 specialised modules, these programs focused on key areas such as track slab manufacturing, RC track bed construction, slab track installation, and CAM installation. Under the T-2 and T-3 packages in Gujarat, around 436 engineers have already been trained in these advanced techniques.

A similar initiative is planned under this package to train engineers and supervisors in Maharashtra before the commencement of track works.

As of September 8 2025, significant progress has been made on the project. The viaduct construction has reached 320 km, while pier works and pier foundations have been completed over distances of 397 km and 408 km, respectively.

In terms of infrastructure, 17 river bridges, nine steel bridges, and a number of pre-stressed concrete bridges have been finalised.

Additionally, approximately 4 lakh noise barriers have been installed along a 203 km stretch. The track bed construction has seen completion over 202 track km, and 1800 OHE masts have been installed, covering around 44 km of the mainline viaduct. Work is currently ongoing on a 21 km tunnel connecting BKC to Shilphata in Maharashtra, and excavation activities for seven mountain tunnels in Palghar district are in progress.

Furthermore, the superstructure work for all stations in Gujarat is at an advanced stage, with work initiated on all three elevated stations. Meanwhile, base slab casting at the Mumbai underground station in Maharashtra is actively underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)