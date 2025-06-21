New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): More than 12 years after he absconded, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in the 2013 Kasaragod fake currency cases after successfully securing his extradition from the UAE, where he was in the custody of the local authorities since 2015, an official statement from the National Investigation Agency said (NIA).

Moideenabha Ummer Beary, alias Moideen, was arrested on Friday. He was wanted in four FICN cases and was taken into custody by the waiting NIA team upon arrival at the Mumbai airport from Dubai. He was subsequently taken to Kochi in Kerala and produced before the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, Kerala.

NIA had secured the revocation of the accused's Indian passport and had also got an Interpol Red Notice issued against the fugitive in 2013, soon after the recovery of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from four different locations in Kasaragod district of Kerala. Four cases were then registered in the matter, said the agency, the statement added.

In 2015, the absconding accused was located and arrested by the UAE authorities, following which the NIA sent an extradition request to that country. On completion of the extradition process, the UAE authorities extradited the accused to India on June 19.

NIA investigations into the cases had revealed that Moideen, a native of Udupi district of Karnataka, had conspired with co-accused to procure high-quality FICN with a face value of Rs 31 lakhs from the UAE, the statement said.

The FICN was trafficked into India by another accused, Usman, by flight through Bengaluru. The accused had then circulated the FICN in and around the Kasaragod district of Kerala. NIA has so far chargesheeted six accused, including Moideen, in the cases under various sections of the IPC, said the agency. (ANI)

