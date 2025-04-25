New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding man allegedly involved in the 2022 case related to the recovery of of explosives from Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, the agency said on Friday.

Firoz Khan, a resident of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, is the 11th accused to be arrested in the case, an official statement said.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q4 Profit: Reliance Retail Venture Limited Reports 29% Rise in Net Profit to INR 3,545 Crore; FY25 Gross Revenue Hits INR 3.30 Lakh Crore.

Firoz, a proclaimed offender, was taken into custody after he was produced in NIA special court, Jaipur, by officials from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The case relates to the seizure of explosives and components used in producing improvised explosive device (IED) by a naka party in Nimbaheda area of Chittorgarh.

Also Read | Kheda Horror: Man Murders Eloping Couple After Offering Them Shelter in Gujarat, Rapes Woman and Stuffs Tobacco in Her Private Parts.

Subsequently, NIA took over and registered the case in April 2022.

NIA found during investigations that Firoz had conspired with others in the crime and had attended meetings at the poultry farm of accused Imran Khan to hatch the conspiracy, according to the probe agency.

"On Imran's directions, he had purchased several chemical substances for fabrication of IED. He had handed over the stuff to Imran," the NIA Khan had been evading arrest for the past three years and a standing arrest warrant was also issued against him by the NIA special court.

Firoz is among the 11 accused persons against whom NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case in September 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)