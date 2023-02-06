Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Investigating Agency (NIA) said on Monday that it has arrested yet another suspected member of outlawed Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) from East Champaran in Bihar, a day after two others were apprehended in the same district.

According to an NIA release, Irshad alias Mohd Belal was nabbed in Jitaura village late on Sunday night, and based on the information he shared during interrogation, a banner of the banned organisation and a couple of swords were recovered from a "hideout" at a village in adjoining Muzaffarpur district.

Irshad had attended "training classes" held by the PFI at Phulwari Sharif locality in Patna last year, said the NIA, adding the number of arrests in connection with the case has now reached seven.

The NIA pointed out that earlier, on Sunday, raids conducted at "eight locations" in East Champaran had led to arrest of two suspected PFI activists, Tanvir Raza and Mohd Abid.

The NIA also said a search was underway for one "Yakoob" who had recently posted on Facebook a "derogatory and inflammatory video aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony" which was "trolled" by other users "abusively".

