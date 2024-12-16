New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a key operative of the banned terrorist outfit, ULFA (I), for planting IEDs in Guwahati, Assam during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations, the agency said.

As per a release, NIA teams with the active support of Assam Police carried out searches at the house of Jahnu Baruah alias Arnab Axom in Dibrugarh in an intelligence-based operation carried out in the early hours of this morning. Several incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized during a search of his house and are currently under examination. He was summoned to the local police establishment for further examination.

Also Read | AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Failing To Ensure Women's Safety in Delhi While Addressing 'Mahila Adalat' Event; BJP Hits Back.

The accused, during preliminary investigation, confessed to his involvement in planting four of the 11 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that were recovered by the state police during the I-Day celebrations. The IEDs had been planted as part of the military protest and I-Day boycott call by Paresh Baruah, SS C-in-C of ULFA(I), in a video, which had warned of dire consequences for anyone disobeying the instructions. Consequently, Jahnu Barua was arrested after following the due procedure.

Jahnu Baruah, who planted the four IEDs at Pan Bazar, Dispur, Gandhi Mandap and Satgaon in Guwahati, had been under surveillance and monitoring for the past several weeks. He was one of the several suspects identified by NIA, based on technical and human intelligence, as being involved in the collection and transportation of the IEDs that were planted to trigger large-scale explosions in Assam on the occasion of I-Day, causing loss to property and life and inciting terror in the state.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Centre's Air Quality Panel Invokes Anti-Pollution Measures Under GRAP III.

NIA had taken over the investigation of the case from the state police on September 17 and found that the IEDs were planted at the behest of Aishang Asom alias Abhijit Gogoi and other top leaders of ULFA (I).

Investigations in the case are continuing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)