New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached several immovable properties belonging to two accused in a Punjab narco-terror case involving the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu by agents of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), the agency said on Wednesday.

The properties were seized on Tuesday, acting on the orders of a special NIA court in Punjab's Mohali.

The attached properties include land measuring 9 marlas in Peeran Bagh village and another measuring two Kanal seven sarsai in Salimpur Arian village, both registered in the name of accused Gurwinder Singh alias Baba of Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

In addition, a two-kanal, 10-marla piece of land in Jeobala village, registered in the name of Harbhinder Singh alias Pinder alias Dhillon of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, has also been attached.

The anti-terror agency's attachment action was conducted under Section 33 (i) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. NIA investigations had revealed that Harbhinder Singh, along with an associate, had helped an accused, Inderjit Singh, in the reconnaissance of the residence of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu to eliminate him as part of a conspiracy by KLF cadres based in India and abroad.

"Gurwinder Singh alias Baba, in association with Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikariwal, was involved in supplying weapons, which were used in the murder. Sukhmeet Pal Singh is a close associate of 'designated individual terrorist' Lakhbir Singh Rode," said the NIA. Both Harbhinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh were charged by NIA in December 2021. A supplementary chargesheet was also filed against Gurwinder on January 2, 2023, with additional charges. The case was originally registered as an FIR at Bhikhiwind Police Station in Tarn Taran on October 16, 2020. It was taken over by the NIA on January 26, 2021 and re-registered as under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

