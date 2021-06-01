Chatra/Ranchi, Jun 1 (PTI) The NIA has attached immovable property and land belonging to a self-styled commander of a banned outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) in Jharkhand's Chatra district, officials said on Tuesday.

The property attached is an Inter College and 245 decimals of land.

"Immovable property by the name 'Gopal Singh Bhokta Inter Mahavidyalay' alongwith 245 decimals of land belonging to Gopal Singh Bhokta who has been a TPC self-styled commander and active terrorist has been attached," an official said.

The property has been attached under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as "proceeds of terrorism", the official added.

The accused is said to have been involved in raising illegal money through extortions and illegal collection of levy amounts through his banned terroristS gang TPC.

Further investigations are on in the case.

