New Delhi, February 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three Myanmar nationals in a major international human trafficking case involving the illegal infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals, primarily of Rohingya origin, into India across the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused have been identified as Rabi Islam also known as Rabiul Islam, Shafi Alam also known as (Sofi Alom and Sayedul Islam), and Mohammad Usman. According to NIA, all accused are permanent residents of Myanmar's Maungdaw district. NIA Files Chargesheets Against Eight Cadres in LeT ‘Fidayeen Attack’ Conspiracy and Prison Radicalisation Case.

As per NIA investigations, the three accused had entered India illegally, in collusion with traffickers and touts, without valid travel documents. "They were also involved in facilitating the infiltration of numerous other foreign nationals through unauthorized and illegal border routes," the NIA chargesheet read.

NIA said that as part of a well-organized network of traffickers and touts involved in various illegal activities, they were also engaged in luring vulnerable Rohingya women, who had taken refuge in Bangladesh, into India on the false promises of marriage to Rohingya men. Maharashtra IS Terror Module Case: NIA Submits Chargesheets Against Six Accused.

"Such women were then sold for forced marriages across various Indian States, including UP, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Haryana etc," NIA said. The NIA investigations also uncovered instances and evidence of forgery of documents, and established that Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman had obtained Aadhaar cards fraudulently.

According to NIA, the duo had also used these cards to procure multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts, further concealing their true identities. With this chargesheet, the NIA, which had started probing the case on November 7, 2023, has taken a significant step towards uncovering and dismantling a major international human trafficking racket and network, central agency said.

