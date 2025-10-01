New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four more accused in a CPI (Maoist) case related to promotion of the banned outfit's terror activities in Chhattisgarh.

Three of the accused, identified as Sunita Potam, Shankar Muchaki and Dashrath alias Dasru Modiyam, were office bearers of Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), NIA said.

Also Read | 'Sheikh From Dubai Is Looking for Sex Partner': Probe Finds Shocking WhatsApp Chats of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested for Exploiting Women Students.

MBM was also banned by the Chhattisgarh Government under the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005, in October last year. The fourth accused, Mallesh Kunjam, was an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist) and is still absconding.

Earlier, on September 26, the NIA chargesheeted two father-son naxal operatives in the 2023 Chhattisgarh murder case of local BJP leader Ratan Dubey.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Special Investigation Team Arrests NEIF Chief Shyamkanu Mahanta and Late Singer's Manager Siddhartha Sharma.

Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the second supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

"The duo was found to have been actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to Dubey's brutal killing," said the NIA in a statement.

As per NIA investigations, the "Nags were active operatives of CPI (Maoist) and had a past political, business and personal rivalry with Ratan Dubey."

BJP leader Ratan Dubey was hacked to death with hand axes during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village in Jharaghati area of Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh in November 2023. The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the election and terrorising the local people.

NIA, during investigation, established the role and involvement of the members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist), as well as their overground workers (OGWs).

The agency, which took over the probe in February 2024, had chargesheeted one accused, Dhan Singh Korram, in June last year. Two others, Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram, were subsequently arrested and chargesheeted in December 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)