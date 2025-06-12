New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Rafeek M S, the 64th accused in the murder case of Sreenivasan in Palakkad, Kerala, by members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The chargesheet, submitted before the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, invokes various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act).

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16, 2022, a day after PFI leader Subair was hacked to death in front of his father in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Subair, a popular front worker, had been hacked to death in Elupplly, Palakkad district, on April 15, and as a retaliation, Sreenivasan, a former RSS worker, was murdered on April 16.

Notably, earlier in 2022, the Central Government imposed 5 5-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

Along with PFI, the ban was also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an "unlawful association."

In an interview with ANI in February of 2023, Amit Shah said that the organisation promoted "radicalism and religious bigotry" and tried to prepare "raw material for terrorism", and any delay in action would not have been in the national interest.

"We have banned PFI successfully. PFI promoted radicalism and religious bigotry.

They were, in a way, trying to prepare raw materials for terrorism. So many documents have been found which show that their activities were not good for the country's unity and integrity," Amit Shah had said in an exclusive interview with ANI. (ANI)

