New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against seven accused individuals, including Babbar-Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, in the December 2024 case related to the Gurdaspur police station grenade attack.

Of the seven accused, three are still absconding, in the grenade attack by BKI terrorists on the Ghanie Ke Bangar police station in Batala of Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The BKI claimed the attack on social media by Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Gurpreet, alias Gopi.

US-based BKI operative Harpreet Singh, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, as well as Shamsher Singh alias Shera alias Honey, are the three absconders chargesheeted by the NIA in the case on Thursday.

The four accused chargesheeted by the anti-terror agency have been identified as Kuljit Singh, Abhijot Singh, Gurjinder Singh and Shubham, all residents of Qila Lal Singh village in Batala.

All seven accused have been chargesheeted under various sections of UA (P) Act and Explosive Substances Act, as well as other related provisions, for their roles in the conspiracy and execution of the attack, which took place on December 12, 2024.

NIA, which took over the case on March 23 this year, found during the investigation that at Rinda's behest, Happy Passia, had recruited Abhijot Singh through his node, Shamsher Singh alias Shera alias Honey in Armenia, to carry out the terror attack.

Abhijot has also been arrested by the NIA in a separate case relating to a targeted shooting in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

On his return from Armenia, Abhijot had engaged in picking up and dropping off weapons and explosives at the direction of his foreign-based handlers. He had expanded his gang by recruiting Kuljit Singh and other co-accused.

According to the NIA, on December 9, 2024, Kuljit had picked up the grenade used in the attack on Ghanie Ke Bangar police station. (ANI)

