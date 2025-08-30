New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted five workers/cadres of the CPI (Maoist) terror organisation for their involvement in the murder of an Indian Army personnel in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh in 2023, said the agency in a press release.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur, the accused Bhawan Lal Jain, Suresh Kumar Salam, Shailendra Kumar Baghel, Anduram Salam and Sonu Hemla have been charged under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act in the case.

As per the release from NIA, Motiram Achala, a personnel of the Indian Army, was shot dead by armed cadre of CPI (Maoist) at the Useli village fair in the Amabeda area of Kanker district while he was visiting his family in February 2023.

NIA investigations revealed that Bhawan Lal Jain, Suresh Kumar Salam, Shailendra Kumar Baghel, and Anduram Salam were active Over Ground Workers (OGWS) and Sonu Hemla was an armed cadre of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the North Bastar Division of the CPI (Maoist). Along with another senior Maoist leader, they had identified Motiram Achala and killed him at the local bazar.

NIA had arrested all five in March this year in connection with the conspiracy, which was aimed at striking terror in the minds of the local people. The NIA had, in June this year, also chargesheeted another accused, Ashu Korsa, in the case, which the agency took over from the local police in February 2024. Further investigation into the case is continuing. (ANI)

