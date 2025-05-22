New Delhi, May 22 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted two more accused in the 2022 Kerala case relating to the recruitment of youth into the armed wing of the banned Naxal terrorist organisation.

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, against R Ragavendran alias Raghavendra alias Gautham alias Murukesh alias Raghaveendran and B G Krishnamurthy alias Vijay alias Babanna alias Baskar alias Kumara alias Gangadhara alias Gopal Rao . They have been charged under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and sections 120B,121A and 122 of Indian Penal Code.

The People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) case was registered suo moto by the NIA in February 2022.

It relates to the recruitment of cadres into the Naxal group and its armed wing, the PLGA. "It also involved organising camps to further the activities of the Maoist organisation and its frontal outfit with the aim of destabilising the country," said the NIA.

B G Krishnamurthy, a Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist) or Naxal outfit, imparted arms and ideological training to other accused in the forest of the Western Ghats, to equip them to wage war against the nation, as per the NIA investigation.

Hailing from Chikkamangalur district of Karnataka, Krishnamurthy had been inducted into the Kabani Dalam squad of CPI (Maoist) to organise terrorist camps to train the Under Ground (UG) cadres of the banned outfit, said the anti-terror agency.

R. Ragavendran of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, was a part of the terror camp, the NIA further said. (ANI)

