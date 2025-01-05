New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on Saturday at nine locations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district in connection with a CPI (Maoist) case involving the recovery of money and incriminating materials.

"During the searches at the premises of suspects and over-ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist outfit at nine locations, NIA teams seized mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards and other incriminating materials," as per an official release.

As per the release, the case emanated from the recovery and seizure of a 20-litre plastic can containing Rs 10.50 lakh cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, a levy collection receipt, a pull-through, gelatin sticks, a neck band, titan glasses and other incriminating things belonging to Misir Besra, a member of CPI (Maoist).

"These materials, found buried in the forest areas lying between villages Husipi and Rajabhasa, were recovered following the disclosure of an accused, identified as Rajesh Deogam," the release read.

The case was originally registered in March 2024, at in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district, against five accused, and subsequently taken over by NIA in July.

"Investigations led to the identification of certain suspects and OGWs, allegedly involved in providing logistical support to the accused named in the FIR in the instant case and other senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) for furtherance of their unlawful/criminal activities," the release read.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

