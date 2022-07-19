New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at three locations in Andhra Pradesh in the case of the encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chattisgarh last year.

The searches were carried out at two places in Vijaywada district and one in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh.

The anti-terror agency claimed to have seized digital devices and incriminating documents including posters, banners, Naxal literature, pamphlets and handwritten diaries during searches.

In the encounter case, six Naxals and one civilian were killed and handwritten diaries of Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK, Central Committee Member of Naxals, alongwith arms, ammunition and Naxal literature were recovered.

The case was registered initially at Nagarnar police station in Chhattisgarh and was re-registered by the NIA on March 18 last year. (ANI)

