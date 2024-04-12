New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday confiscated immovable properties belonging to Khalistani terrorist Ramandeep Singh in Punjab's Ferozepur, according to an official statement.

On the directions of the NIA special court here, the anti-terror agency has confiscated 31 kanals, 9 marlas and 4 sarsahi land belonging to the accused in Jhok Nodh Singh village and Tibbi Kalan of Ferozepur, it said.

Also Read | Congress Lok Sabha Elections Campaign Song Video: Grand Old Party Launches Poll Campaign Song 'Haath Badlega Halaat', Steps Up Social Media Electioneering.

Raman was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on July 27, 2023.

"Tightening its noose further in the pro-Khalistan gangster-terrorist nexus case, the NIA on Friday confiscated immovable property belonging to designated individual terrorist Ramandeep Singh alias Raman in Punjab," the NIA said in its statement.

Also Read | PM Modi 'Jail' Remark: RJD Leader Misa Bharti Says ‘My Statement Was Twisted’, Calls It ‘BJP’s Agenda’ (Watch Video).

The properties were confiscated during the investigation into a case relating to terror activities of chiefs and members of several proscribed terrorist organisations, including Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) etc., it said.

NIA investigations have revealed that the operatives and members of these terror outfits, along with organised criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country, were engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) etc., from across the border to spread terror in India.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on August 20, 2022, and is carrying out further investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)