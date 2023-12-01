New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A special court in Patna on Friday convicted three Maoist cadres in a case related to the seizure of arms and ammunition in the Aurangabad area of Bihar more than a decade ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said here.

The quantum of punishment against the trio -- Udit Narayan Singh alias Tulsi alias Tufan, Akhilesh Singh alias Manoj Singh, and Arjunji alias Mani Yadav - will be pronounced by the court on December 4.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the special court found them guilty of being in possession of prohibited and non-prohibited arms and ammunition as well as chemicals for making improvised explosive devices and bombs for their use in terror attacks by the banned CPI(Maoist) in 2012.

The convicts, all active cadres of the CPI(Maoist), were also found to be in possession of cash collected as levy for carrying out terrorist activities, the official said.

The spokesperson said the trio had been charged by the NIA under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act in the case.

The Aurangabad police had initially registered the case on March 26, 2012, a day after raids were conducted in the houses of the three based on information that some Maoist cadres had assembled in Aurangabad to execute terrorist activities.

During the raids, the police seized prohibited arms, magazines, huge quantity of ammunition, rocket-propelled grenades, chemical substances, a Bolero vehicle, mobile handsets, Rs 3,34,000 in cash, Maoist literature and other incriminating documents.

The three were arrested after the raids, the official said.

The police filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet against the trio.

The NIA took over the case on March 19, 2013, conducted further investigation and filed another supplementary charge sheet on June 6, 2015 in the court of the special judge, NIA, Patna.

