Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) An NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday issued proclamation orders against two militants, including a Pakistan-based commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, police said.

A police spokesperson said, "Proclamation under Section 82 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been issued by the NIA court in Pulwama with respect to a designated terrorist and an active terrorist in various terror activities."

The proclamation was issued in respect of designated terrorist Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo, allegedly involved in various terror activities including in a case registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Active terrorist Reyaz Ahmad Dar was allegedly involved in a case registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said.

The court has given them 30 days to surrender before the competent authority, he added.

Before issuing the proclamation, the NIA court issued a non-bailable, open ended warrant. The proclamation order was pasted in their native places and also in conspicuous places of the villages, the spokesperson added.

Nengroo is a wanted Jaish-e-Mohammad commander and an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Last December, authorities demolished his two-storey home in the Rajpora area of Pulwama, in south Kashmir, claiming it was built on state land.

