New Delhi (India), December 23 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet released a notice on Monday approving the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the premature repatriation of Director General of the National Investigative Agency (NIA), Sadanand Vasant Date.

Sadanand Vasant Date, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer, will be reinstated to his parent cadre, Maharashtra, with immediate effect, as per the notice.

Date assumed leadership as the Director General of India's elite terror probe unit, the NIA, from incumbent Dinkar Gupta, who superannuated from service on March 31st, 2024.

Before joining the NIA, Date served as Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief and held several important positions in the state, including Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, and Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch in Mumbai.

He has also served two tenures in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General and in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Inspector General.

Date was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists who launched the dastardly attacks on Mumbai in November 2008.

He is also a recipient of the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014. (ANI)

