New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded 'hazardous' on Tuesday morning, significantly impairing visibility and affecting residents. The AQI reading soared to 413 at around 8 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality spiked to 'severe' levels in certain areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). Multiple parts of the city continued to witness alarmingly high pollution levels.

CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.

Several pollution hotspots included Anand Vihar (466), Chandni Chowk (425), and Ashok Vihar (444), also falling under the 'severe' category across large swathes of the national capital.

India Gate, Kartavya Path and Rashtrapati Bhavan were blanketed by toxic smog, with an AQI of 384 in the area, categorised as 'Very Poor'.

In response to deteriorating air quality, GRAP 4 was invoked in the national capital to curb extreme air pollution, and truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has taken a series of decisive steps to curb rising pollution levels in the national capital and ensure a cleaner environment. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the government will enforce a zero-tolerance policy against all sources of pollution.

A high-level review meeting was held on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat to assess pollution control measures and take effective decisions. Key decisions include strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans, exploring pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing new guidelines for e-rickshaws and rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes.

Senior officials from the Environment and Transport Departments, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Traffic Police, along with Environment Minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, were present at the meeting. (ANI)

