New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against two more accused persons in the CPI (Maoist) terror financing network case relating to the proscribed terror outfit's attempts to revive naxal activities in the Magadh region of Bihar, an official statement said.

The second Supplementary Chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Ranchi (Jharkhand), named Vijay Kumar Arya alias Vijay Arya alias Dilip and Anand Paswan alias Anandi Paswan, both residents of Bihar.

According to an official statement from the NIA, the accused have both been charged under Section 120 (B) of the IPC. Vijay has additionally been charged under Section 120B, r/w sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967, while the additional charges against Anand relate to Section 39 of the UA(P) Act and Section 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act. The terror finance network connected with the case (RC-05/2021/NIA-RNC) was being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and OGWs in the Magadh Region of Bihar.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on December 30, 2021 and five accused persons, named Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma, Abinav alias Gaurav, Anandi Paswan and Vijay Kumar Arya, have so far been arrested. The first three arrested accused were charge sheeted on January 20 and June 28 this year. As part of their sinister criminal conspiracy, the accused were all collecting funds for the procurement of arms and ammunition and for the recruitment of new cadres in liaison with incarcerated Naxals and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) lodged in various jails. The release said that the investigations have revealed that Vijay Kumar Arya was a Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), while Anand Paswan was a key supporter and ex-cadre of the banned organisation.

"Vijay was found involved in motivating the ex-cadres and was also working as a conduit between the outfit's operatives and other stakeholders of the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zone in Jharkhand and Bihar. Anand Paswan was also in possession of arms and ammunition," it added. (ANI)

