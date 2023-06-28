New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed its first supplementary charge sheet in the case of conspiracy to raise funds for the banned CPI(Maoist) to revive its Magadh zonal unit in Bihar.

The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Ranchi in Jharkhand against 22-year-old Abhinav alias "Gaurav Kumar" alias "Bittu" from Aurangabad district of Bihar, the agency said.

It said Abhinav, who was arrested on January 3, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Citing its investigation, the NIA said Abhinav, a cadre of the CPI (Maoist), was part of the conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organisation.

"He was also found to have motivated ex-cadres of CPI(Maoist) for the revival of CPI(Maoist) in Magadh Zone and worked as a conduit between the outfit's operatives and other stakeholders of Magadh Zone in Jharkhand and Bihar," the federal agency said.

The NIA had registered the case suo motu in 2021 after it discovered that CPI(Maoist) cadres and overground workers (OWGs) were running a terror funding network.

The conspiracy was aimed at raising funds for the procurement of arms and ammunition and recruitment of new cadres, in active liaison with incarcerated Naxals and overground workers lodged in various jails, in order to revive and strengthen Naxal activities in the Magadh region, the agency said.

The NIA had arrested three other accused -- Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma and Anandi Paswan -- in the case. The agency had charge-sheeted two accused on January 20.

According to NIA investigations, Sharma, along with others, had hatched the conspiracy and had been raising funds through various sources, including extortion of contractors, for the procurement of arms and ammunition to further their violent and subversive designs.

They were also engaged in training of CPI(Maoist) cadres, it said, adding further investigations are continuing to unravel the conspiracy in its entirety.

