New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the National Investigation Agency has taken up the investigation of the registered case in connection with the seizure of 2,988.21-Kg heroin from Mundra Port in Gujarat in September this year.

Rai said, "Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics Substance (Heroin) at T.G. Terminal Private Limited container freight station at Mudra port in Gujarat. NIA has taken up the case of the aforesaid case registered dated October 6."

Rai further stated that as per the records available, with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), no drugs were confiscated from Mudra port earlier.The case is under investigation. (ANI)

