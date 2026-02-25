New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two more terror operatives allegedly involved in the Delhi Red Fort area bomb blast conspiracy, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 11. The duo, identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal (J&K) and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar (J&K), were formally arrested by NIA for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast. The duo had supplied the weapons to the prime accused in the Delhi blast case, investigations by NIA have revealed. Eleven people were killed, and several were injured in the blast that shook the national capital on November 10, 2025. The prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, was also killed in the deadly explosion. NIA, which has been investigating the case with the aim of unveiling the complete conspiracy behind the dastardly terror act, found Zameer Ahmad and Tufail Ahmad to be active overground workers (OGWs) of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit. Investigations by NIA, which has been working in coordination with J&K Police, Haryana Police and other agencies, have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy, and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies.

"They were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the Indian State. NIA has further found through extensive investigation and examination of evidence," the release stated. "As per the findings of the national counter-terror agency, the Delhi blast conspiracy was masterminded by Umer, along with other accused - Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Adeel Ahmed Rather, as well as five others who had provided shelter and logistical support to the main conspirators. These nine men were arrested earlier from various locations in J&K and Haryana," the release added.

Earlier today, a Patiala House Court remanded two accused in the Delhi Blast case, Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar, to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for 10 days.

As per the investigative agency, it is alleged that they were collecting arms and ammunition. Zamir Ahmed Ahangar was given a rifle, a pistol and live ammunition by Umar Un Nabi, Mufti Irfan Ahmed and Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather. Both the accused were associated with the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The NIA had sought a 15-day custody to extract more specific details from the accused and to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the terror activities. (ANI)

