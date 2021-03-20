Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency taking over the probe into the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran will ensure his family gets justice, BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Union government officials said the NIA had been handed over the probe into the death of Hiran whose body was found in a creek days after a vehicle laden with explosives was parked near the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The NIA is already probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio SUV, parked near Ambani's residence 'Antilia', with gelatin sticks and has arrested an assistant police inspector, Sachin Waze. The SUV was in possession of Hiran.

Addressing a press conference here, Somaiya said both cases were related but the Uddhav Thackeray government had tried to muddle the probe by handing it over to two different agencies within Maharashtra police.

"Now, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah handing over the Mansukh Hiran death case to NIA, the family of the deceased will get justice," the BJP leader said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)