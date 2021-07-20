Ernakulam, Jul 20 (PTI) A special NIA court in Kerala's Ernakulam has sentenced a person to six years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,60,000 on him in the Kalamassery bus burning case, an official said on Tuesday.

K A Anoop of Ernakulam, who had fled the country after committing the crime in 2005, was arrested in April 2016, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was originally registered in September 2005 at the Kalamassery police station in Ernakulam over hijacking and setting ablaze of a Tamil Nadu government bus plying between Ernakulum and Salem by T Nazeer and others in support of their demand for release of Abdul Naeser Madani, chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who was detained in Coimbatore jail at that time, the NIA official said.

The NIA registered the case in 2010 and filed a charge-sheet against 13 accused, including Anoop, under sections of the IPC, the PDPP Act and the UA(P) Act.

The NIA special court in Ernakulam on Monday sentenced Anoop to varying jail terms which will run concurrently. He was jailed for a total of six years and fined Rs 1,60,000 in the case, the official said, adding that trial against the remaining accused is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)