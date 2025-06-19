New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sentenced one accused to six years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) anti-India terror conspiracy case in Kolkata on Thursday. According to a NIA press release, Najiur Rahman, Pavel and Joyram Byapari Joseph were sentenced under sections 120B, 468 & 471 of the IPC, sections 18 & 38 of the UA(P) Act, section 14A(b) of the Foreigners Act, and section 12 of the Indian Passport Act. In addition to RI, the court awarded him a fine of Rs 20,000.

The STF police station at Kolkata had registered the case originally in July 2021 with regard to the illegal entry of Bangladeshi national Sk Shabbir, Joseph and others, into India.

Members of JMB had hatched a conspiracy along with their unknown associates to wage a war against India by recruiting and motivating young Muslims from within India and Bangladesh. The youth were motivated to establish a 'Caliphate' by removing India's democratically elected government through use of criminal force, NIA said. NIA, which took over the case in August 2021, filed its main chargesheet against five accused persons in January 2022. All five are currently in judicial custody. Accused Rabiul Islam was convicted to five years RI and a fine of Rs. 20,000 in November 2024 in the case RC-19/2021/NIA/DLI. The trial against the remaining three accused is continuing, central agency said. (ANI)

