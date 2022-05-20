Bandra (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): The anti-narcotics cell of Mumbai's Bandra arrested one drug peddler from Goregaon and recovered 400 grams of MD drugs, worth lakhs from his possession.

According to the DCP of the anti-narcotics cell, Datta Nalawade, the arrested peddler was a Nigerian international from whom they have seized drugs worth Rs 60 lakh in the international market.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes, Impregnates 13-Year-Old Sister in Hyderabad; Arrested.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Mumbai Police had earlier arrested a Nigerian drug peddler from the Malwani area in Mumbai's Malad on April 22, along with five plastic bags with 750 g MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.12 crore in the International market.

Also Read | Moto G42 Renders Reportedly Leaked Online, To Be Launched Soon.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)